Esquimalt is aiming to instate its plastic bag ban on January 1, 2020 (File photo).

Esquimalt requests public feedback as it plans for plastic bag ban

An online survey aims to gather information before the ban comes into effect in January 2020

The Township of Esquimalt is taking the next step to instating a plastic bag ban.

An online survey’s been launched as the Township asks the public for feedback on the best way to roll-out the ban, which is scheduled for Jan. 1, 2020.

“We want to balance the need to reduce plastic and single-use bags in our environment with the ability for businesses to serve their customers efficiently,” said Mayor Barb Desjardins. “We’ve aligned this bylaw with the regulations in Victoria and Saanich to give residents and businesses consistency from municipality to municipality.”

ALSO READ: Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

The City of Victoria began its plastic bag ban on July 1, 2018, while the District of Saanich will enact its own version by January 2020.

The proposed Esquimalt bylaw would similarly make it so businesses can no longer distribute free checkout bags to customers. A paper bag could be issued for a minimum charge of 25 cents, or a reusable bag could be offered for at least $2.

ALSO READ: Saanich to ban single-use plastic bags by Jan. 1, 2020

Exemptions to the ban would include things like bulk items, small hardware items, meat or frozen food wrap, flowers, prescription drugs, printed items and dry cleaning bags.

Similar to Victoria and Saanich, Esquimalt proposes to instate a cap of a $10,000 fine for a business if they breach the bylaw.

The survey asks eight questions about the proposed ban, including how often you use bags, what might prevent you from using them, and if any other exceptions should be considered.

The survey can be accessed at esquimalt.ca/bags

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Vancouver Island-based company provides glass alternatives to plastic straws
Next story
New commemorative loonie marking ‘progress’ for LGBTQ2 people to be unveiled today

Just Posted

Esquimalt requests public feedback as it plans for plastic bag ban

An online survey aims to gather information before the ban comes into effect in January 2020

Unattended cooking causes fire in Songhees Nation home

Two people treated for injuries, one transported to hospital Monday evening

Busy Tuesday for BC Ferries passengers

First sailings to and from Swartz Bay sold out

Rain with a high of 16 C for Tuesday

Plus your weekly forecast

Canada Women’s Rugby 7s Team land at home after series triumph

Next stop at Langford offers Olympic qualification

Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister

The Islamic State group asserted it was responsible for the nine bombings

New commemorative loonie marking ‘progress’ for LGBTQ2 people to be unveiled today

But advocates say it mistakenly suggests equality has been achieved largely as a result of government actions

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

United Way opens grants to help charities tackle social issues

Charities north of the Malahat can apply for grants $2,000 to $20,000

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits 170 kilometres west of Port Hardy

A tsunami is not expected.

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Man’s body found in popular Cowichan Valley hiking area

Police say death not suspicious after discovery in Stoney Hill area overlooking Saltspring Island

Most Read