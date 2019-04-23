Esquimalt requests public feedback as it plans for plastic bag ban

An online survey aims to gather information before the ban comes into effect in January 2020

The Township of Esquimalt is taking the next step to instating a plastic bag ban.

An online survey’s been launched as the Township asks the public for feedback on the best way to roll-out the ban, which is scheduled for Jan. 1, 2020.

“We want to balance the need to reduce plastic and single-use bags in our environment with the ability for businesses to serve their customers efficiently,” said Mayor Barb Desjardins. “We’ve aligned this bylaw with the regulations in Victoria and Saanich to give residents and businesses consistency from municipality to municipality.”

The City of Victoria began its plastic bag ban on July 1, 2018, while the District of Saanich will enact its own version by January 2020.

The proposed Esquimalt bylaw would similarly make it so businesses can no longer distribute free checkout bags to customers. A paper bag could be issued for a minimum charge of 25 cents, or a reusable bag could be offered for at least $2.

Exemptions to the ban would include things like bulk items, small hardware items, meat or frozen food wrap, flowers, prescription drugs, printed items and dry cleaning bags.

Similar to Victoria and Saanich, Esquimalt proposes to instate a cap of a $10,000 fine for a business if they breach the bylaw.

The survey asks eight questions about the proposed ban, including how often you use bags, what might prevent you from using them, and if any other exceptions should be considered.

The survey can be accessed at esquimalt.ca/bags

