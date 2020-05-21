Evacuation alert issued for properties in Cache Creek

Cache Creek issued an evacuation alert Thursday for all areas adjacent to Bonaparte River, or at risk of losing their only access route due to potential flooding.

The May 21 alert was issued because of rising water levels and applies to approximately 175 properties along the Bonaparte River. The Village plans to monitor water levels until next week.

Residents of affected properties should be prepared to evacuate if necessary and will be given as much advance notice as possible if an evacuation is necessary, but changing conditions might mean that advance notice is limited.

Residents in the alert area were told to pack a bag with essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable documents (such as insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for all family members, and (if there is time) important keepsakes, and have it ready for a quick departure.

Move livestock to a safe area, and assemble necessities (carry cases, food, medication) for pets.

Residents were issued an alert only. Information about evacuation orders and more is available at cachecreekvillage.com or on the Cache Creek-info Facebook page.

