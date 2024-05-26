 Skip to content
Evacuation orders in and around Fort Nelson to lift Monday: mayor

Mayor says alerts will remain in place but evacuees will be allowed to return home
The Canadian Press
The mayor of the regional municipality that includes the evacuated community of Fort Nelson, B.C., says evacuees are set to return Monday. Firefighters working the Parker Lake wildfire, designated G90267 by the B.C. Wildfire Service, are seen in a staging area along Highway 97 looking south with a water bladder and fire hose set up among charred grassland in a May 15, 2024, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service

The mayor of the British Columbia municipality that includes the evacuated community of Fort Nelson says the orders that forced thousands from their homes due to wildfires are set to lift at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

A statement from Northern Rockies Regional Municipality mayor Rob Fraser says evacuation alerts will remain in place for the area, as active wildfires are still burning nearby.

Residents of Fort Nelson and the Fort Nelson First Nation have been out of their homes since May 10 due to an out-of-control wildfire that spread to within kilometres of city limits at its peak.

More coming.

