Soil removed during construction of the McKenzie Interchange has been repurposed into a berm with a walking path along the side of the highway. (Photo courtesy Colin Plant)

Excess soil from McKenzie interchange repurposed into berm, walking path

Landscaping, trees to be added this fall, ministry says

Saanich residents looking for a new walking route can follow Coun. Colin Plant’s lead and check out the berm beside the Trans Canada Highway in Cuthbert Holmes Park.

South Island residents travelling through the nearly completed McKenzie Interchange may have noticed a large mound of soil taking shape along the side of the highway.

Rather than shipping excess dirt away from the construction site, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) opted to form a large, flat-topped hill – or berm as a more “cost-effective” option.

MoTI said the berm acts as a visual barrier for Cuthbert Holmes Park and cuts down highway noise while providing a landscaped backdrop for residents.

Plant agreed, the mound acts as a natural buffer and provides park-users with a new walking path. He already took a spin up the berm while out on a bike ride and noted that while some construction vehicles are still on-site, the hill “was in good enough condition to ride up.”

“I think people may enjoy the little walk up and down the berm to the top. Certainly this project has had its fair share of hiccups, but I think this one component may end up being quite lovely,” Plant said.

While the berm – which has a continuous path going up each side – currently has very little greenery, the District of Saanich has an agreement with the ministry for landscaping to be added. The ministry said the Friends of Cuthbert Holmes Park and Saanich Parks, Recreation and Community Services were involved in developing the landscaping plan that includes native trees and a variety of other plantings to “enhance” the nearby park.

On the south side of the hill below the pathway, crews dug and placed the soil in a method that the ministry called “rough and loose – a treatment known to provide ideal conditions for natural revegetation.” On the upper part, a selection of native tree species will be planted. The ministry said landscaping is expected to be completed in the fall.

Plant said while the berm cannot fully replace the parkland lost to the interchange, the newly landscaped berm and walking path will be “a positive for the community.”

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanichparks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Soil removed during construction of the McKenzie Interchange has been repurposed into a berm with a walking path along the side of the highway. (Photo courtesy Colin Plant)

Previous story
New hotel planned for Langford
Next story
Lily and the lake: How a young B.C. girl with Down syndrome swam to her dream

Just Posted

New specialized unit opens this fall at Royal Jubilee Hospital

Victoria Hospitals Foundation hits fundraising milestone with COVID-19 campaign

Excess soil from McKenzie interchange repurposed into berm, walking path

Landscaping, trees to be added this fall, ministry says

New hotel planned for Langford

Three brands under consideration, restaurant, townhomes part of the plan

UPDATED: Sooke Road reopens in Langford after downed power line sparks ‘significant’ brush fire

Crews from several departments responded to the blaze with heavy winds in the area

Maclure house on tap in Art Gallery of Greater Victoria’s virtual tour

Inaugural virtual House Tour features an online tour of a beautiful 1916 Samuel Maclure

VIDEO: Superpod of orcas congregate near Vancouver Island

All three Southern Resident killer whale pods (J, K, and L) came together in the same area

Lily and the lake: How a young B.C. girl with Down syndrome swam to her dream

Kaslo’s Lily Nay set her mind to swimming Kootenay Lake on Sept. 3

One woman dead, one injured in separate falls while hiking in upper Squamish Valley

Both women were in the Sigurd Trail area

Doctor Creek wildfire in the East Kootenay grows to estimated 79 square kilometres

More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds

B.C. families of neurodiverse kids left scrambling before school starts: advocates

Advocates say they’d like to see school districts reaching out to families directly to build educational plans

Several people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving Lamborghini on Sea-to-Sky

Children remain in stable condition after collision

Workers groups mark Labour Day with push for changes in Liberals’ throne speech

Labour Day itself normally includes marches through major cities, picnics and gatherings,

Artificial nest for bald eagles the first of its kind on Vancouver Island

New home replaces current nest located in decaying tree in French Creek

Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day

Most Read