When completed, the Douglas Street BC Transit Priority Lane Project, will make transit available 24 hours a day, and create a lane for cyclists. (Black Press file photo)

Expect traffic delays at Burnside and Douglas this week for new bus lanes

Prep work runs Tuesday through Thursday while paving takes place Friday

A temporary road closure on Burnside Road at Douglas Street will be in effect Sept. 28 as the street is paved for new priority bus lanes.

The work is part of the Douglas Street BC Transit Priority Lane Project, which when completed, will make transit available 24 hours a day, and create a lane for cyclists.

Preparation work gets underway Tuesday (Sept. 25) as crews will be on site between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Thursday (Sept. 27), with intermittent disruptions for Burnside traffic and for southbound Douglas Street traffic.

On Friday (Sept. 28) Burnside Road will be closed to all traffic at the Douglas Street intersection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews lay down asphalt.

Burnside Road between Douglas and Finlayson will be open to local traffic only and all southbound traffic on Burnside will be redirected to Gorge Road or Douglas Street at Finlayson Road.

Traffic on Douglas will be restricted to one lane in each direction and northbound left-hand turns from Douglas to Burnside will not be permitted.

Local access will remain open to businesses in the area in order to minimize the impacts of construction.

The traffic signal will not be in use and flag people will be on site to direct vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians. Wheelchair access will be maintained.

The City is asking people to use alternate routes where possible.

The Priority Lane Project is slated for completion in mid-November, and will provide exclusive bus lanes along Douglas Street in both directions from Fisgard to Tolmie Avenue.

