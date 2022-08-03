The sting of soaring gas prices is being felt across the country and right here in Williams Lake, with the latest increase Monday evening (March 7) setting the price of regular gasoline at $1.97.9. Vancouver is currently experiencing some of the highest gas prices in North America at $2.07.9. The increases are being blamed on the war in Ukraine as many countries around the world, including Canada and the U.S., stop importing gas from Russia. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Expensive gas not leading to increase in out-of-fuel calls in Victoria, towing industry says

Unlike their American neighbours, higher gas prices do not appear to have caused an increase in British Columbians finding themselves stranded on the road, according to the BC branch of the Canadian Automobile Association.

Victoria-based towing company Totem Towing also it is not responding to more people running out of gas on the road, but told Black Press Media that higher gas prices are making it more expensive to run a towing business.

Throughout June, the average price at the pump was $2.25 per litre in Victoria, which is a 70-cent increase from a year prior, according to Statistics Canada.

Media reports across the border estimated a 32-per-cent increase in out-of-fuel calls for help in April to the American Automobile Association, compared to that month last year. However, BCAA communication manager Sara Holland said B.C. drivers are not finding themselves in the same situation.

“It is actually a Canadian thing, interestingly enough,” she said. “None of [the provincial CAA clubs] were seeing the same thing we are seeing in the States.”

The BCAA usually responds to very few out-of-fuel calls, and higher gas prices have not changed the numbers, Holland added.

gas prices

Previous story
Data ‘fragments’ can’t identify Dutch man as Amanda Todd’s extortionist, says defence
Next story
BC Housing CEO to step away after recent attacks on unhoused people, threats to himself

Just Posted

A cougar was sighted near Thetis Lake on Aug. 2. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP warn public after cougar sighted near Thetis Lake

A sign at a gas station displays the price of a litre of regular grade gasoline after it reached a new high of $2.28 in Vancouver on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Gasoline prices are showing no signs of letting up as the average price in Canada tops $2 a litre.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Expensive gas not leading to increase in out-of-fuel calls in Victoria, towing industry says

Peter Pauwels, a retired conservation officer, says the job offers many interesting and rewarding moments, but there are many challenges. “We have to do many unpleasant things in this job. The amount of animals I’ve had to kill is staggering. (Contrtibuted - Peter Pauwels)
We don’t enjoy ‘killing animals,’ says former Greater Victoria conservation officer

A campfire ban will go into effect Aug. 4 in the Coastal Fire Centre, with the except of Haida Gwaii. (BCWS map)
Campfire ban ordered for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Pop-up banner image