Fall Bike to Work Week rolls back into Victoria

For the 25th year, Bike to Work Week encourages people to swap automobiles for bikes

Fall Bike to Work Week returns to Greater Victoria for its 25th year this week from Oct. 21 to 27. Registered participants are eligible for local and provincial prizes, including a grand prize of a trip for two to cycle the Baltics donated by Exodus Travels valued at $2,645.

READ ALSO: Victoria woman to cycle Portugal as winner of BC Bike to Work Week

Despite the event’s name, the organization understands not everyone is able to bike to work, so all bike trips that replace a trip you would normally do by automobile count, said Bike to Work Executive Director Adam Krupper.

“When you look at statistics for automobile trips, a lot of them are short trips of about three kilometers, so if you replace one of those trips with a bike ride, say to the grocery store or to visit a friend, it reduces traffic congestion, pollution from vehicles, and is great for your health,” said Krupper.

Krupper said Bike to Work Week is intended to encourage Victorians to extend their cycling season. “The weather is still beautiful. If you look outside it’s a beautiful day today,” he said, “just give it a shot; just try it once and see how you go.”

Participants can roll into a Celebration Station at various locations in Greater Victoria. There will be a Celebration Station Tuesday at Goldstream Bikes from 3:30-5:30 p.m., Wednesday at UVic’s Petch Fountain from 7:30-9 a.m. and at Saanich municipal hall from 3:30-5:30 p.m., and Thursday at Selkirk South Trestle from 7-9 a.m. and the Switch Bridge at Uptown from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Celebration Stations will be happening today through Thursday, October 27 in Greater Victoria. (Bike to Work Victoria/Supplied)

Participants can win prizes such as reflective bike paint, 25th anniversary T-shirts, or bike locks at Celebration Stations, as well as refueling with coffee, tea, and muffins as well as getting information from local cycling organizations and event sponsors.

Provincial prizes include three $100 Visa gift cards for first-time participants and their team leaders and five $100 Visa gift cards for schools. Local prizes include gift certificates for restaurants, bike shops, businesses, ProViz jackets, bike tools, and pumps.

To qualify for prizes register with GoByBikeBC, log kilometres for at least one trip between Oct. 21 and Nov. 3, and enter the grand prize draw online.

READ MORE: Victoria gears up for Bike to Work Week

