Koda, a rescue mix dog, has been missing since Dec. 18 when she didn’t come back to her owners at Sooke Potholes near the third parking lot around 12:15 p.m. She’s around 50 pounds with mainly black and brown marks and white patches. (Facebook - Katrina Whitney-Griffiths)

Family continues search for missing dog last seen at Sooke Potholes

Koda, 7, around 50 pounds, has black, brown and white patches

A seven-year-old rescue mix dog hasn’t returned home, five days after going missing while at Sooke Potholes.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 18, Koda was out with her owners near the third parking lot when she didn’t return back.

Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing (ROAM) has since been contacted and a reward is set at $500 for the dog with mainly black and brown marks and white patches. ROAM placed sign boards around the Potholes and a few locations across Sooke.

Her owner shared on social media that while Koda is friendly with other dogs, she gets nervous around strangers, especially men with hats or hoodies.

When anxious, she pants and holds up her right leg. She doesn’t like noises like vacuums but can deal with honks and horns during traffic. She is drawn to food but is no longer motivated when scared. She weighs around 50 pounds.

The seven-year-old dog has a chip but doesn’t have a collar or tattoo. She has white paws and a distinct white mark on her chest.

You can contact ROAM at 778-977-6260 or petsearch@roambc.org.

