Terrance Mack would have celebrated his 34th birthday on May 13, 2021. His family has identified him as the victim of a homicide in a Port Alberni apartment sometime in April. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Family identifies Ucluelet man as victim of Vancouver Island homicide

Terrance Mack being remembered as ‘kind, gentle’ man

A close family member has confirmed the identity of a man found dead in a Port Alberni apartment building on May 4 as Terrance Mack of Ucluelet First Nation. Mack would have celebrated his 34th birthday on May 13.

Allison Russ, Mack’s first cousin who lives in Vancouver, says Mack was kind, gentle and he always recognized family.

“He had a rough upbringing. His mom passed away when he was a baby and shortly after his dad. His side of family has had it really rough. It just breaks my heart that he went through this and that he died alone. It just hurts my heart,” said Russ.

Port Alberni RCMP were called to the 3200 block of Third Avenue on May 4 after neighbours reported a bad smell within the building. Upon arrival, investigators located Mack’s body in the suite. The state Mack’s body was found in led investigators to believe that he had been there for some time and was the victim of a homicide.

The BC Coroners Service was notified and launched an investigation into Mack’s death in collaboration with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU). As the case remains open, BC Coroner was unable to confirm details related to identity. Police in Port Alberni have also not officially released his identity.

Mack was loved unconditionally, notes Russ, and is survived by his brothers Martin Mack and Curtis Mack and his two children Neveah and Weston.

“Curtis and Terrance were inseparable brothers. Their bond was like no other. When you see Curtis or Terrance first the other was just behind. They were mischievous as little kids and loved Marvel and DC. You would always see Terrance with a covered wrist whether it be a bandana or rope and sleeve. That was his signature look,” said Russ.

Ucluelet First Nation president Charles McCarthy offered condolences.

“On behalf of Ucluelet First Nation, we extend a healing prayer to all citizens, friends, and family that were touched by the passing of Terrance Mack. We grieve with you and give our condolences in these times of sorrow,” McCarthy wrote in an email.

A family member posted on social media that there will be no service for Mack due to COVID-19 restrictions, because his family is so spread out.

First Nations cultural healer Nora Martin gives this advice: “My dad said forgiveness is the best thing to give another, no amount of hate or retaliation will make things better.”

