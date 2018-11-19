Duncan Moffat was badly injured after being trapped in a car near Sayward. His family has launched a fundraiser to cover counselling, physiotherapy and other expenses.

Family launches fundraiser for Island man who spent days trapped in smashed truck

GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $5,000 for Duncan Moffat’s recovery program

The family of Duncan Moffat, the north Vancouver Island man who spent perhaps five days trapped in a smashed truck, has launched an online fundraiser to help pay for expenses related to his recovery.

Moffat’s injuries include a “smashed femur, broken ribs, broken clavicle, broken back and a number of internal organ injuries,” according to a write-up on GoFundMe.com, an online fundraising platform.

His cousin Molly Fraser said that he’s in the Intensive Care Unit at the Victoria General Hospital, “and will stay there for the foreseeable future.”

“I want to be able to help Duncan with physiotherapy, medical equipment and counselling services after the trauma he has suffered,” Fraser said in a Facebook message to Black Press.

By Monday morning, the campaign had raised more than $2,200 toward its $5,000 goal. Readers can donate by navigating to the URL www.gofundme.com/help-duncan-moffat-recover.

Moffat was rushed to hospital on Nov. 13 after a hunter found him in a smashed pickup truck at the bottom of a steep cliff off Hwy. 19 near Sayward, a small community north of Campbell River.

The 23-year-old man had been out of contact with his family for more than a week, and family members have said that he was pinned inside the truck for five days.

Moffat was only able to survive for that long because of an old crate of apples that was in the truck when the incident took place, according to the GoFundMe write-up.

The cabin of the pickup was reportedly littered with apple cores when Moffat was found.

