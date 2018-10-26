Family of four separated after Songhees fire

A family of four was left devastated and separated in the wake of a fire police have deemed suspicious. (Sylvia York/GoFundMe)

An online campaign to raise funds for a family left homeless after a fire late Tuesday night has cleared its goal.

Friend Sylvia York started the GoFundMe “Fire Disaster, Family of 4” for Sheila Bridger who lost her home in the early morning fire.

Fire crews were called Oct. 23 around 11:15 p.m. to a fire in the 1500-block of Middle Road on Songhees Nation that spread to two homes. A smoke detector alerted a sleeping resident who was able to escape the home. Next door, Bridger evacuated her husband, grandchildren and cat before her home was destroyed.

Bridger appeared on York’s doorstep early that morning.

York writes in the campaign, “She had no home, no clothes and no shoes. She was absolutely exhausted and shaking from the shock of it all.”

RELATED: Police call Songhees fire ‘suspicious’

RELATED: ‘I could feel the heat on my face’ homeowner said of Songhees fire

Bridger, her husband and her two grandchildren all live with medical conditions.

“The impact that the fire has had on this family is devastating. Life as they knew it, just turned on a dime. The family at present are separated, with each person staying in different places. The comfort and security of their three bedroom home is now totally destroyed, [and] no longer fit to live in,” York wrote.

The campaign raised $12,642, beyond its $10,000 goal, within a day of posting.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter