Family of Wendy Ladner-Beaudry marks anniversary of B.C. woman’s murder

Homicide investigators believe the attack was random and police have never said how the mother of two died

The family of a woman found murdered in a southwest Vancouver park is making another appeal to the public on the tenth anniversary of her death.

Wendy Ladner-Beaudry was 53 years old on April 3, 2009 when she was attacked while jogging along a trail in Pacific Spirit Park, just blocks from her home.

Homicide investigators believe the attack was random and police have never said how the mother of two died.

Her family, including former Vancouver city councillor Peter Ladner, has remained hopeful her killer will be brought to justice.

READ MORE: Family wants answers 9 years after B.C. woman killed

They plan to attend a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey to mark the anniversary.

A release from the RCMP’s major crimes section says the family will speak about the renewal of a $30,000 reward originally posted three years ago for information that could identify the killer.

Over the years, the family has made repeated appeals for information and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team also released a video appealing for tips from anyone who may have been on or near the usually well-travelled trail where Ladner-Beaudry was found.

“There is someone out there who knows about this crime,” said Ladner-Beaudry’s sister Nancy Edmonds on the second anniversary of the slaying.

Police created a list of roughly 300 persons of interest within a year of the murder but no arrests have ever been made.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: West Shore RCMP confirms Joshua Bennett found dead at Glen Lake

Just Posted

Saanich fire crews extinguish blaze at Gorge and Adelaide

Shed fire believed to be started by old refrigerator

‘Best of the City’ is back for the 25th year!

The polls are now open to vote for your favourite businesses in town

VicPD asks for help in search for missing 28-year-old

Michael Willems has blonde hair and is known to wear a velvet grey tracksuit

Wednesday’s forecast sees periods of rain with a mix of sun and cloud

Showers in the forecast for a grey weekend

Sunday parking fees could be less than weekday fees

City of Victoria staff suggest reducing parking fees on newly implemented Sunday charges

VIDEO: Baby sheep run ‘wild’ in Metchosin

Parry Bay Sheep Farm captures the peculiar exercise habits of its lambs

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Family of Wendy Ladner-Beaudry marks anniversary of B.C. woman’s murder

Homicide investigators believe the attack was random and police have never said how the mother of two died

Investigation, cleanup continues after fuel tanker crash in B.C. Interior

50,000 litres of fuel spilled into Salmo River

VIDEO: Fire crews battle large blaze at Campbell River home

Unofficial indication from the scene suggests everyone got out safely

One year later: Survivors in Broncos crash continue to heal from injuries

13 players from the Humboldt team are learning to live again, post-crash

Supporters in Vancouver riding would back Wilson-Raybould as an Independent

It’s alleged the Prime Minister’s Office pressured Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin

Pearson scores 2 as Canucks rally to beat Sharks 4-2

Vancouver’s Demko makes 33 saves against sagging San Jose side

Alberta workers pay four times what Ontario workers pay to CPP: study

Report suggests one factor is that Alberta has a higher share of the working-age population

Most Read