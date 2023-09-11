Fast action keeps toilet fire outside Campbell River community centre

Firefighters keep portable toilet blaze that scorched centre’s exterior from getting inside

Campbell River Fire Department (CRFD) crews dealt with an overnight fire affecting the Campbell River Community Centre.

At 2:30 a.m., Saturday, crews responded to several calls indicating that the structure, located at 401 11 Ave., was ablaze.

After arriving, crews located a portable toilet outside in flames. The fire had quickly spread to a neighbouring tree.

“It was fully involved,” said Capt. John Barton of the CRFD. “The side of the building had already started to catch fire as well.”

With 11 firefighters and two engines on scene, it was quickly subdued. Besides the damage to the structure, there were no injuries or victims on scene.

“The exterior was going,” said Barton. “But the quick response from the crews were able to knock it down before it got inside. We checked the inside of the building as well as the roof, and found no extension of the fire.”

Built in the early 1990s, the current community centre is a location that houses events year-round and serves as a cooling and warming centre over the summer and winter months. Due to the CRFD’s prompt suppression of this fire, Barton says the city can breath a sigh of relief.

“It’s a great evening for the city,” said Barton. “This is a community centre that’s used by thousands each day.”

There were no details on how the fire started.