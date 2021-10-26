Father and son identified as victims in Island murders

Tom and Brad Johnson known for their big hearts and willingness to help out anyone

The driveway into the house on Crofton Road, the scene of a weekend double homicide. A man has now been charged with two counts of second degree murder. (Photo by Kevin Rothbauer/Cowichan Valley Citizen)

A father and son have been identified as the victims of a double homicide at a Crofton residence early Saturday morning.

Tom and Brad Johnson were found dead in the home at 6848 Crofton Road when North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP arrived just after midnight. Justin James Dodd, 33, of Duncan was arrested at the scene and charged in the killings.

In information filed by the BC Prosecution Service, Dodd is accused of second degree murder in the death of Brad, 35, and another charge of second degree murder in the death of Tom, 57. Dodd will be on a video conference in a Duncan courtroom Tuesday, Nov. 2 for a first appearance on the charges.

The deaths have sent shockwaves throughout the communities of Crofton and Chemainus and beyond. Family members and friends have flooded the Facebook pages of the two men with messages.

“They were like family,” noted Mel Behan-Millard. “I called Brad bro and his dad Tom dad. I just wanna know why. They were innocent and loving people. I can’t handle losing anyone else, I tell you. I can’t believe they are gone. I was talking to Brad two days before it happened on Facebook.”

Terese Shearer lives in Falkland but has long been best friends with Chelsea Lloy, the sister of Brad and daughter of Tom.

“You hear about these murders all the time in documentaries and stuff like that,” said Shearer. “It’s crazy to think it’s happening to you. All of a sudden the day comes and it was honestly devastating hearing that news.

“It honestly made me feel sick, knowing what happened. Honestly, it would have felt better if they had cancer or something you were prepared for. You’re absolutely in shock. You don’t know what to feel.”

The crime scene remains active, with investigators from the Forensic Identification Section from Nanaimo continuing to compile evidence. The BC Coroners Service has also been investigating the deaths.

“The investigation into this incident remains active and on-going, with officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP General Investigation Section continuing to gather evidence and following up on priority tasks,” stated North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment Inspector Chris Bear.

Police immediately determined it to be an isolated incident, with no risk to the public.

Dodd had only recently been given a place to stay as a favour since he was a longtime friend of Brad’s.

“They went to high school together,” said Shearer. “When I was talking to Chelsea the other day, she knew the guy and everything. He was like a brother to her as well. I feel so bad for Chelsea. She said ‘my brother trusted him.’”

A trusting nature was just part of the Johnsons’ personality, according to Shearer.

“With Brad and Tom, they both had such big hearts. They would do absolutely anything for anybody. They would give the shirts off their backs.”

The whole incident, Shearer added, “it just doesn’t make any sense.”

Shearer said she and Chelsea are strong women and will get through this. They’ve been through a lot together, but “only time can heal us at this point.”

Anyone who has information about the incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 and cite file 2021-16672.

