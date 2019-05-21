Father of Saanich murder victim Lindsay Buziak set to appear on Dr. Phil show Friday

Jeff Buziak says he has not seen the show and does not know what to expect

Jeff Buziak, father of 24-year-old Lindsay Buziak murdered 11 years ago in Saanich, will appear on Dr. Phil Friday to discuss the unresolved murder of his daughter in Saanich. The case remains open, but police have not made any arrests yet. (Black Press File)

The father of murdered realtor Lindsay Buziak says his appearance on the popular show Dr. Phil is not about him but an opportunity to speak about his daughter and what her case means for the public.

“If Dr. Phil [McGraw, the titular host of the show] makes me look like a complete idiot, I don’t care,” said Jeff Buziak in an interview. “This is not about me. This was a wonderful young woman working.”

He made these comments as the show prepares to air its interview with Buziak, who spent four days in Los Angeles in March, to talk about the unsolved murder of his daughter.

The show airs Friday and its very forum — one of the most popular television shows in North America, if not the world – will likely rekindle public interest in the case. Buziak said he is not sure with whom he will watch the segment, and what it will be like to watch himself speak about his daughter’s murder.

Saanich Police found Lindsay Buziak, a 24-year-old real estate agent, stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008 where she was said to be showing an unoccupied Gordon Head home to a well-dressed couple.

The case remains unresolved, with Buziak blaming Saanich Police for this state. Buziak said he has not seen the final piece, but both his comments and the show’s official synopsis suggest that Buziak will continue to lay the blame with Saanich police.

“The message [of Buziak’s murder] is that you can murder in Saanich and get away with it,” he said, adding that women have approached him to tell him that they feel unsafe. Others, he said, have said they plan to move away.

The show’s official synopsis suggests an even larger conspiracy.

“Lindsay’s father, Jeff, says he is willing to die in pursuit of justice for Lindsay, so much so, he says he once had a gang member pull a gun on him and threaten his life,” it reads. “Find out why Jeff says he believes police are covering up who killed his daughter.”

Sgt. Julie Fast said Saanich Police are aware of Buziak’s appearance. “During the production phase of the show, their producers did approach us for a comment, which we provided in writing,” she said. “We played no other role in the show beyond that and have not yet seen it.”

Fast said earlier this year that the investigation remains open and active.

“Members holding primary roles in this case remain in those positions to retain continuity of the investigation and can then triage any new information so that it is adequately resourced and investigated,” Fast said in early February. “We remain fully committed to solving this murder but need the public’s help. Someone knows what happened to Lindsay but has not come forward with their information yet. We ask that now is the time to do so.”

In 2010 Dateline ran a feature on the unsolved Buziak case, a segment which has since re-run several times.

