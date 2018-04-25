Fears prompt feds to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Wire-bristle safety fears prompt Ottawa to establish BBQ brush safety standards

The Standards Council of Canada says it is developing national guidelines for the manufacture of barbecue brushes after a number of cases in which people accidentally ingested wire bristles.

The Council is currently seeking proposals to establish the new standard, aimed at protecting consumer health and safety, after Health Canada opted last year not to ban wire-bristle brushes outright.

The new standard will examine the construction, testing, sale and use of the cleaning tools, with Health Canada, the Retail Council of Canada and industry experts consulting on the process.

Bristles have been known to come loose from the brush and become stuck in or on food, which is then consumed.

At least nine incidents of bristle ingestion have been reported to Health Canada since 2011.

The federal health agency investigated the safety of metal brushes in 2017 but proposed no recommendations for further regulatory action.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spill at Victoria airport prompts emergency response
Next story
Cat found stuffed in box in Dumpster in northeastern B.C.

Just Posted

VicPD cuts school liaison program over budget impasse with Esquimalt

Six officers, including three school liaisons, to be reassigned to frontline duties

Two Oak Bay officers recognized at 10th anniversary of anti-impaired driving program

Alexa’s Team has grown from 26 members in 2008 to the current 2,400

Victoria Shamrocks acquire NLL and MSL all-star

Rob Hellyer brings offensive power to the Shamrocks

UPDATE: Recycling truck destroyed by fire in Victoria

Emterra truck sitting on McLure Street in residential neighbourhood, driver safe

Saanich man arrested in cross-border drug smuggling operation

William Milton Barnes of Greater Victoria faces multiple charges following six-month investigation

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely: minister

Legislation regulating recreational marijuana is expected to be introduced Thursday

Arrests made after truck crashes into unmarked police cars in Nanaimo

Two men facing numerous charges after allegedly fleeing scene on the mid-island

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Most Read