FILE – Liberal MP Deb Schulte arrives for the swearing-in of the new cabinet at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Feds announced one-time payment of up to $500 for seniors amid pandemic

Money comes as seniors have been hard hit by COVID-19

The federal government is pledging $2.5 billion to help seniors struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release issued by the prime minister’s office Tuesday (May 12), the government said the money would break down into a one-time tax-free payment of $300 for seniors eligible for Old Age Security, with an additional $200 for those eligible for the Guaranteed Income Supplement.

Ottawa said it will spend $20 million to top up the New Horizons for Seniors Program to support organizations that offer community-based projects to reduced isolation, help seniors to maintain a social support network and improve quality of life.

CoronavirusSeniors

