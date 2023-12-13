Ferry pulled from Nanaimo route now off the roster until spring

Coastal Renaissance expected to return to service in early March 2024

The Coastal Renaissance is skipping more than Christmas with its latest expected return to the ferry fleet set for spring.

The vessel has been in for repairs since it was pulled from the Nanaimo-Tsawwassen route after one of its drive motors failed.

In late November, BC Ferries learned repairs to the vessel would go beyond December and announced a plan for the traditionally busy travel time around Christmas. It was unknown when the vessel would return to service.

The Coastal Renaissance is now expected to return from refit in early March 2024, the ferry service said in a Dec. 8 announcement confirming sailing schedules through June 2024.

Much like the holiday travel rush, it entailed juggling ships with the Coastal Inspiration taking on sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen starting Jan. 3, 2024 through March when the Renaissance is expected to return to the route.

“BC Ferries is taking a flexible approach to the deployment of its vessels across routes and is pleased to be able to put its passengers first and maintain the same capacity levels that were originally planned,” stated BC Ferries.

BC Ferries expects to provide a media briefing on broader retrofit plans early in the New Year.