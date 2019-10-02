Filming transform Sidney’s Beacon Wharf into American seaside resort

Beacon Wharf in Downtown Sidney briefly transformed into a part of the United States Wednesday as Hallmark Productions shot scenes of Mysteries of Martha’s Vineyard. The show is scheduled to air in 2020 and is currently filming in the Greater Victoria. It stars Jesse Metcalfe and Canadian-born Sarah Lind.

RELATED: Sidney transforms for Hallmark Christmas film

Set up for the scenes started Tuesday, with shooting taking place through Wednesday.

The ironic part of the make-believe ‘American’ backdrop is of course the fact that the U.S. is visible from the wharf itself, with Mount Baker looming in the background.



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com