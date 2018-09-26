A new report states that the final cost of the homeless camp in Regina Park could add to anywhere between $746,500 and $923,500. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Final cost for Saanich homeless camp approaches $1 million

It is uncertain what impact the camp will have on 2019 tax rates

The bill for the former homeless camp in Regina Park is starting to come in, but it is not clear whether it will impact next year’s tax rate.

A draft report from the District of Saanich says the municipality could pay anywhere between $746,000 and $923,500 for all the costs associated with the homeless camp that had set up in Regina Park from early May to Sept. 13. Specific items include policing, the remediation of the park, storage for campers’ gear and a hygiene station with showers and toilets near Municipal Hall.

RELATED: Saanich earmarks additional funds for homeless camp

Policing costs alone could add up to more than $500,000. The total cost of policing will have reached $315,000 by the end of September, and authorities may spend anywhere between $55,000 and $232,000 for additional costs.

Saanich police closed the homeless camp on Sept. 13 following a court ruling. Some of the camp’s residents have since set up an encampment in Goldstream Provincial Park and are threatening to visit 100 locations in 100 days.

RELATED: Tent city in Saanich’s Regina Park shuts down

Mayor Richard Atwell said the estimates in the report appear in line with earlier estimates, but issues remain.

“Short term, it has drained our contingency fund,” he said. “Long-term, I think it’s under control. However, the next budget cycle will have to consider from where the contingency fund will be topped up.”

One question looming in the background is whether Regina Park would lead to higher taxes. Saanich residents heard in July their taxes will not go up in 2018 as council earmarked its entire 2018 contingency fund — $700,000 — towards extra costs associated with the tent city in Regina Park near Uptown.

RELATED: West Shore residents hold forum regarding homeless camping at Goldstream

Valla Tinney, director of finance, said in the summer costs associated with the camp will not lead to a tax increase in 2018, because tax rates are already set. Depending on circumstances though, it could lead to a tax lift in 2019, she said.

Atwell said that question will be part of the budget process. “We don’t know what the tax level will be until the new council deliberates on the budget process,” he said.

Stan Bartlett, chair of the Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria, said this “huge tent city bill” is one of many Saanich taxpayers will face this year.

“With a major shift in councillors — there will be at least four — it’s the perfect time to start to do council business differently,” he said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

 

Previous story
The carbon tax breakdown: Understanding the issues around the policy tool
Next story
Vancouver Island teacher disciplined for physically restraining five-year-old

Just Posted

Final cost for Saanich homeless camp approaches $1 million

It is uncertain what impact the camp will have on 2019 tax rates

Motorcyclist seriously injured in early morning crash on Gorge Road

Incident happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday

B.C. Building Trades program to boost skilled labour in the province

Housing affordabililty not significant contributor to lack of workers, better inclusion of women, Indigenous people necessary

Saanich resident attends unveiling of Indigenous Sports Gallery at B.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Softball player, Reginald Underwood, said it was a very ‘proud moment’

Up to 100 daycare spaces proposed for new Langford shopping centre

Plans for the 6,100 sq. ft. daycare facility are pending approval

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

VIDEO: Qualicum Beach man escapes injury after car bursts into flames

Fire crews arrived quickly to douse the blaze

Vancouver Island teacher disciplined for physically restraining five-year-old

B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation releases resolution agreement for September 2017 incident

The carbon tax breakdown: Understanding the issues around the policy tool

The Prime Minister has committed to carbon taxes on provinces without own form of emissions pricing

B.C. inmate charged with murder of teen girl in 11-year cold case

Katelyn Marie Noble disappeared in Saskatchewan in 2007

Likelihood of NAFTA deal by weekend on scale of 1 to 10? Canada’s envoy: ‘5’

Canada anxious to strike agreement and bring some certainty to the investment climate, officials say

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

Jonathan Wilkinson said such a finding wouldn’t mean cabinet will reject the project

JUST ANNOUNCED: Elton John to play two ‘farewell’ concerts in Vancouver

Piano-playing star on three-year ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour

$5,000 reward offered as hunt for B.C. murder suspect intensifies

Brandon Nathan Teixeira, 27, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with deadly Surrey shooting

Most Read