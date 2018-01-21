Final key components for Johnson Street Bridge installed this weekend in Victoria

Construction workers lift one of the 290-tonne steel rings for the new Johnson Street Bridge at the Point Hope Shipyard using the giant crane the Dynamic Beast in December. The crane barge will be used to lift and lower the final bridge deck pieces into place this weekend. Photo by Lauren Boothby

Round two with the Beast is coming up in Victoria’s Inner Harbour.

The last of the major components for the new Johnson Street Bridge, including the 46-metre bridge deck span, will be installed starting this Saturday (Jan. 27) with the help of the Dynamic Beast, the industrial crane barge used to lower the steel rings into place in December.

And as with the previous onsite construction work, there will be traffic and transit rerouting and closures of the existing bridge to vehicles, bikes and pedestrians through the weekend. The Beast sails into its spot in the Upper Harbour early Friday, then the current bridge is scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. Inclement weather, especially high winds, would delay the process.

The bridge deck span being installed Saturday includes the three vehicle travel lanes, two on-street bike lanes, a pedestrian walkway and a multi-use pathway that connects with the Galloping Goose and E&N trails.

Sunday’s work will see the final piece installed for the span, the steel roadway infill panel, which sits between the main bridge deck and the rings.

For people hoping to watch the activity, the City suggests that the best view will be from the northeast side of the bridge near Canoe Club and Mermaid Wharf, or online on the project webcam.

During the bridge closures Victoria Harbour Ferry is providing services between the docks at the Delta Ocean Pointe Resort, Victoria Regent Hotel and the Inner Harbour Causeway. The ferries will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $2 per person for a one-way trip.

Crews will continue working through Feb. 4 on attaching the deck span to the giant ring apparatus, with test lifts of the new bridge to follow.

For more information, visit JohnsonStreetBridge.com.

