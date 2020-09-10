Crews are fighting a fire in the scrapyard at Schnitzer Steel near the Trans-Canada Highway and the south Cedar Road intersection south of Nanaimo. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Fire crews on scene at scrapyard near mid-Vancouver Island airport

Fire at Schnitzer Steel facility off Trans-Canada Highway near Nanaimo and Ladysmith

Fire crews are on scene at a fire at Schnitzer Steel Canada’s facility south of Nanaimo.

Emergency vehicles are active in the area. The fire is in the yard of the business’ property near the Trans-Canada Highway and south Cedar Road intersection.

Fire departments from numerous jurisdictions, including Cranberry, North Oyster, North Cedar, Crofton, Duncan and Ladysmith are on scene and a piece of heavy machinery is being used to pull wreckage away to allow crews easier access to the fire.

More to come.


editor@ladysmithchronicle.com
fire

A fire is burning in the scrapyard at Schnitzer Steel near the Trans-Canada Highway and the south Cedar Road intersection south of Nanaimo. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Fire are crews are on scene of a fire at Schnitzer Steel, south of Nanaimo. (Cole Schisler/Ladysmith Chronicle)

Most Read