Fire department on scene of Fourth Street natural gas incident

Officials deal with a natural gas leak in Sidney on Feb. 23. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Sidney fire on the scene of a Feb. 23 natural gas leak on Fourth Street. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Fourth Street in Sidney is closed between Beacon and Bevan avenues as fire officials deal with a natural gas leak.

Sidney Volunteer Fire Department took to Twitter to alert residents to the emergency Feb. 23 around 10 a.m.

Firefighters were called after a construction crew hit a natural gas line on Feb. 23 around 9 a.m. Deputy Fire Chief Mike Harman told Black Press Media.

About 30 residents from two buildings on Fourth Street were evacuated to an emergency reception centre set up at the Mary Winspear Centre.

Crews expect to reopen to one lane on Fourth Street by 11 a.m.

@SidneyVFire on 4th Street for a natural gas leak. 4th Street is closed in both directions between Beacon Ave and Bevan Ave until further notice. #sidney #yyjtraffic #yyjnews pic.twitter.com/wts6UNETHa — SidneyVFire (@SidneyVFire) February 23, 2022

