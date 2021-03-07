Saanich Fire Department. Black Press Media File Photo

Fire displaces three Saanich families from two homes

Saanich firefighters found the fire had spread to a neighbouring home upon arriving

Three families have been displaced following a two-home fire near Gordon Head on Saturday evening.

Saanich firefighters received calls about a structure fire in the 1700-block of Carnegie Crescent around 7 p.m. on March 6. When crews arrived, they found that a fire on a home’s attached “garage and shed area” had spread to the neighbouring home.

“Radiant heat had actually ended up impacting the gas line on the adjacent residential building, which started a second fire,” Frank Macdonald, Saanich’s deputy fire chief, told Black Press Media Sunday.

He said it took 18 firefighters from all three stations, about 20 minutes to extinguish both fires. Crews stayed at the scene doing additional work for about an hour and half after the fires were extinguished. Macdonald said that work included an “extensive” amount of interior search for heat that had made its way into the attic space and ensuring both homes were adequately ventilated.

READ: West Shore RCMP says presence in Esquimalt Lagoon Saturday was not related to death in Metchosin

One of the homes included two suites, Macdonald said, so the Emergency Social Services team attended to the scene to help the impacted residents find temporary occupancy. Saanich police and paramedics were also at the scene.

“Everyone ultimately in both structures was displaced,” the deputy chief said, adding that some were able to go stay with extended family nearby.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and Saanich Police is involved as a “precautionary aspect,” Macdonald said.

Power had to be disconnected from both buildings and the gas on one of the homes was out of service. FortisBC and B.C. Hydro also attended the scene.

The initial fire caused exterior damage to the one home and both residences had smoke and water damage.

 

