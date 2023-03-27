Fire, police called to tent blaze in Victoria

Victoria fire and police departments were called for a tent fire March 27 in the 600-block of Queens Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)

Residents and commuters in the 600-block of Queens Avenue noticed a heavy emergency services presence Monday morning.

Victoria Police Department confirmed a tent fire in the neighbourhood early on March 27.

The incident is in the early stages of investigation but no injuries were reported.

The fire was in the same block as the Mustard Seed church and food bank, which says it has been suddenly closed for the day.

READ ALSO: Cause under investigation after early morning Sidney structure fire

@van_reeuwyk

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VicPDVictoria Fire Department