First case of COVID-19 in B.C. has fully recovered, health officer says

Three other cases are symptom-free and expected to test negative soon

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix, looks on as addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The man who was B.C.’s first case of the new coronavirus has fully recovered, is considered cured and health officials say he longer needs to be in isolation.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the province’s second, third and fourth cases are also symptom-free and she expects their test results will come back negative shortly.

The fifth case of COVID-19 was announced last week when a woman in her 30s returned from Shanghai, China, through Vancouver’s airport before travelling by car to her home in the Interior.

Henry says that woman still has symptoms and is in stable condition in isolation at her home.

She says the woman was wearing a mask while travelling and they have identified a small number of people who had close contact with her all of them are being followed.

Eight cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Canada, most of them were people who had come from Hubei province in China, considered the epicentre for the illness.

READ MORE: Coronavirus fears similar to what Vancouver Olympic organizers faced with H1N1

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Just Posted

Oak Bay’s only candy shop closing for good on Friday

Sweet Delights Candy Store going out of business

Significant donation boosts Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s most ambitious fundraising campaign

Townline’s $600,000 donation helps purchase new 3 Telsa MRI for Royal Jubilee Hospital

Saanich Police say bubbling pavement poses no threat to public

Resident reports water coming from cracked pavement at Cedar Hill Road and Cedar Hill Cross Road

Rickter Scale: Early morning ear worm resonates

The Rickter Scale is a regular column

Camosun College team working to turn Indigenous art into virtual reality

Expert team will scan Victoria Indigenous artist Carey Newman’s work The Witness Blanket

Pipeline dispute: Tories put no-confidence motion on House of Commons agenda

Conservatives say they have no confidence in the Trudeau government to end the rail blockades

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the proposed changes for ICBC?

Tuesday’s provincial budget predicted a shift from shortfall to surplus in wake… Continue reading

First case of COVID-19 in B.C. has fully recovered, health officer says

Three other cases are symptom-free and expected to test negative soon

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

Island wildlife rescue centre sees 9 poisoned birds since January

MARS trying to fundraise for ‘rigorous and expensive’ lead poisoning treatment

Via Rail lays off 1,000 employees temporarily as anti-pipeline blockades drag on

The Crown corporation has suspended passenger trains on its Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto

VIDEO: Knife-wielding man arrested after barricading himself in Lower Mainland Walmart

A man had barricaded himself in the freezer section of the fish area at a Walmart in Richmond

Budget 2020: Weaver ‘delighted,’ minority B.C. NDP stable

Project spending soars along with B.C.’s capital debt

Most Read