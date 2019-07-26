Onni Group began work in January 2018 for the site at 1913 Sooke Rd. (File photo)

First Colwood Corners building to start coming together by September

Developers began big concrete pour on Thursday

There’s more movement at the Colwood Corners development.

Onni Group, the developers of the much-anticipated and long-delayed residential and retail hub, was expected to do it’s next big concrete pour on Thursday, according to the City of Colwood website.

READ ALSO: Colwood Corners developers teeing up for 2021 move in for first residents

By September, concrete work for the large corner building is expected to be mostly complete and the first building will take shape.

Large core drilling equipment has also been on site so complete underground pipe piles and chambers and that infrastructure should be complete by the end of August.

The old sales centre has been moved off site and civil works for buildings four, five and six will be underway soon.

In may, the developers said Colwood Corners should achieve occupancy by 2021 in phase one of the project.

According to the developer’s chief of staff, Duncan Wlodarczak, the plan includes 276 market residential units and 152,000 square feet of commercial space. A total of 471 residential units are planned for the site.

READ ALSO: Highly-anticipated Colwood Corners project sees crane go up

According to construction plans submitted to the city, six buildings will be completed under the first phase.

There will also be overall improvements to the pedestrian environment such as areas with benches, landscaping, lighting, outdoor open space, a children’s play area, connections to the Galloping Goose Trail and enhancements to the existing London Drugs building.

First Colwood Corners building to start coming together by September

