First year UVic student among the 176 victims of Iran plane crash

She was a student in the bachelor of commerce program

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim of an Ukrainian plane crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

A first-year University of Victoria student has been confirmed as one of the 176 passengers killed in a plane crash in Iran’s capital on Wednesday morning.

Saul Klien, professor and dean of the Gustavson School of Business, confirmed she was a student in the bachelor of commerce program. “Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends in this tragic loss,” he said in an email.

At least 10 people from B.C. were on the plane. Dozens of Canadians — some believed to be university students — were among those killed when Ukranian International Airlines Flight PS752 crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport.

No one on the plane survived.

The plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said the plane was carrying 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainian passengers, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons.

Direct flights between Iran and Canada have not flown since 2012, and there are no diplomatic relations between the two countries. The route from Tehran-Kiev-Toronto was a popular and inexpensive one.

“The University of Victoria expresses its profound sense loss and offers its sympathy to all of the families and friends of those who perished in the crash,” said Jamie Cassels, president of UVic.

According to Cassels, counselling and support is available to members of the campus community who may have been affected by this tragic event.

Ukrainian authorities initially said it appeared mechanical failure was to blame, but later walked that back, saying nothing had been ruled out.

— With files from The Canadian Press and Ashley Wadhwani



