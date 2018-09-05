At least three protesters are on board the Orca Chief ship at Point Hope Shipyard in direct action against fish-farms. (Nicole Crescenzi/Victoria News)

Fish farm protester on Vancouver Island tapes herself to ship

Marine Harvest’s Orca Chief was taken over by protesters at Point Hope Shipyard in Victoria

Fish farm protesters took over a Marine Harvest ship in Victoria today, while the Orca Chief ship was in dry dock at Point Hope Shipyard.

Organizers, including Fish Farms Out Now and The Matriarch have called the move a “direct action” and involved one woman taping herself to the navigational antenna on the top of the ship.

At least three protesters remain on board, including Samantha Matthews, who is taped to the ship’s antenna.

Three others were arrested and removed at 8:45 a.m.

Police are in negotiations with the rest, according to Victoria Police Const. Matt Rutherford.

The groups are calling for an end to open-net fish farming.

Opponents of open-net fish farms say the free-flowing water between pens holding farmed fish and the marine environment allows diseases and parasites to be passed to wild salmon.

