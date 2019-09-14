Fisheries finds a new way for residents to report illegal activity

Pacific Region Conservation and Protection finds new way to report illegal fishing activity. (Photo provided by Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

Pacific Region Conservation and Protection has a new direct email for people to report suspicious fishing activity and suspected violations.

Anyone with information can call the toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336. The new email address goes directly to fishery officers via the Observe, Record, Report system at DFO.ORR-ONS.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca.

This new reporting method lets people who can’t phone in their tips support the fishery officers electronically, and forwards any digital information to Conservation and Protection.

