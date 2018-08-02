Twenty-five cents from the sale of every bottle of Phillips Soda Works soft drinks will be donated to the United Way. (photo contributed)

Fizzy favourites fund charity

Phillips program raises cash for United Way

Residents of Vancouver Island are deep into the sometimes sweltering summer season, but one local company has stepped forward to offer up refreshing beverages while, at the same time, supporting local charities.

It’s the third year that Phillips Soda Works has mounted the program in which 25 cents will be donated to the United Way for every bottle of their soft drinks sold between August 3 and September 3.

The company offers the full range of fizzy flavours, including root beer, orange cream soda, ginger ale and cola. The drinks are all natural and craft-brewed and have been made available at a host of grocers in Greater Victoria, including Country Grocer, Red Barn Market, Save-on-Foods, Thrifty Foods, Tru-Value and Quality Foods.

“Red Barn Market is very excited to partner with United Way and Phillips Soda Works this summer to fundraise and improve the quality of lives and build community on our island. We are thrilled to team up with other local grocers to not only meet last year’s achievement but to surpass it!” Dale Gordon, Grocery Director, Red Barn Market.

His thoughts were echoed by Rob MacKay of Quality Foods who added: “Grocers on Vancouver Island tend to have an exceptional spirit of helping and community; that’s why Quality Foods jumped at the chance to participate alongside Phillips Brewing in support of the United Way. This campaign checks all of the boxes for us – Island focus, supporting important efforts to help others. We’re thrilled to be a part of it once more.”

Last year the promotion raised more that $10,000 for the United Way. The funds were invested in programs and services that targeted children, youth, families and seniors in the community.

“We are thrilled to be able to team up with United Way and our local grocery partners on this campaign. So much of our support comes from families who value local products with real ingredients, and we jumped at the opportunity to be able to turn around and support them,” says Matt Phillips, Founder, Phillips Soda Works.

United Way is one of the region’s largest annual funder of local social service programs and work tirelessly to assist charitable organizations by identifying and funding programs to address the community’s most pressing social challenges.

They are active in the community all year round through fundraising and community building and provide multi-year funding to create a strong and stable network of local services. In the past 80 years they have raised over $165 million.

Previous story
Breaking: RCMP close street as man barricades himself in Kamloops Denny’s

Just Posted

Pic-A-Flic leaving Cook Street Village after 35 years

Development of corner looming, video rental business moving to Stadacona Centre

Grieving orca should inspire more than momentary sympathy

Action needed to help resident orcas to survive

Saanich road crews beat the heat with common sense tips

It likely takes a special sort of person to work over a… Continue reading

Oil slick closes major Saanich intersection

Traffic is detoured in all directions at Elk Lake Drive and Royal Oak Avenue

Retreat hosted by Tibetan Cultural Society at Goldstream Park

The cultural society first hosted the event in 2010 to raise money for the earthquake victims in Yushu

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Breaking: RCMP close street as man barricades himself in Kamloops Denny’s

Kamloops Mounties close 500-block of Columbia Street; person barricaded in business.

Ontario paramedics charged in 2017 death of Good Samaritan

Yosif Al-Hasnawi was shot after he tried to help an older man who was being accosted by two men outside his mosque.

Wildfires scorching homes, land – and California’s budget

More than 13,000 firefighters are battling fires with the help of crews from as far away as Florida.

Tesla burns $739.5 million in cash on way to record 2Q loss

Tesla’s second-quarter revenue should grow by more than $1 billion as it delivered more Model 3 electric cars.

White House: Trump’s tweet about Russia probe was an opinion

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders scrambled to explain that Trump’s tweet Wednesday was “not an order”.

Day after plane crash escape in Mexico, survivors resume travel

Authorities said there were no fatalities among the 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the Embraer 190 jet that crashed Tuesday.

Hundreds turn to ICBC after Kootenay acid spill damages cars

Undercarriages, frames and suspensions are being examined for signs of sulfuric acid contamination

VIDEO: B.C. wildfire crews paying close attention to storms in next 48 hours

B.C. was hit with lightning on Tuesday night, sparking 132 new wildfires within 24 hours

Most Read