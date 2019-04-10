(Black Press Media files)

Florida man gets house arrest for bringing gun to son’s school

Police found a loaded AK-47 pistol during a search

A Florida man who went to a junior high school with a loaded gun after his son contacted him to say a teacher pushed him has been sentenced to nearly a year of house arrest.

The Palm Beach Post reports 27-year-old Christopher Freeman pleaded guilty last month as part of a deal with prosecutors to possessing a weapon on school property.

Palm Beach County School District police say Freeman’s son video-called him in tears earlier last month, saying a teacher at Bear Lakes Middle School “slammed him.” Freeman told police he then saw an adult grab the boy before the call ended.

A police officer met with Freeman, who uses a wheelchair, when he arrived at the school. The officer reported seeing what appeared to be a gun sticking out of Freeman’s pants. Police found a loaded AK-47 pistol during a search.

READ MORE: Florida Man Googles self to find out which ‘Florida Man’ he is

READ MORE: Florida man believed he was ‘half-man, half-dog,’ says doctor

___

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CRA wins appeal against B.C. couple who alleged ‘malicious’ tax evasion probe
Next story
Wednesday sees showers with a high of 11 C

Just Posted

Saanich police received possible cougar sighting near middle school

Possible sighting Wednesday morning near Gordon Head Middle School

Victoria Royals lose game three in overtime

The Vancouver Giants now lead the series 3 to 0

Fund launched for victims of fatal Esquimalt apartment fire

Difficult fire would have been worse if not for coordinated efforts of four departments

West Shore students learn life-saving skills at yearly Fire Safety Expo

Firefighters from Metchosin, Langford, Colwood, Sooke teach SD62 students

Veteran scorer Rhys Duch returns to the Victoria Shamrocks for 2019 season

‘Clutch Duch’ on the floor as team vies for 10th Mann Cupp National Championship

VIDEO: Scientists reveal first image ever made of black hole

They were first theorized by Albert Einstein

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Four rabbits dead as ‘extremely infectious’ virus returns to Vancouver Island

Four feral rabbits die near Parksville from rabbit hemorrhagic disease that swept area last year

B.C. woman evicted from home on First Nation land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

CRA wins appeal against B.C. couple who alleged ‘malicious’ tax evasion probe

A lower court had handed down a $1.7M award to the couple earlier

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

The move comes less than a month after a Christchurch mosque shooting that left 50 dead

Ancient beer recipes recreated on Vancouver Island

NANAIMO - Ancient beers revived from study into influence of brews on ancient cultures

Simulated spill off Vancouver Island keeps vessels ready to respond

Spill response corporation held exercise in Nanaimo as part of Transport Canada certification

Most Read