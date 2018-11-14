Food service workers at the Victoria International Airport demonstrate to bring attention to contract negotiations that have now lasted more than a year-and-a-half with their employer, Compass Group Canada. (Kristyn Anthony/News staff)

Food service workers at Victoria airport protest for second time in four months

Negotiations continue to drag on with employer Compass Group Canada, VAA refuses to engage

When Mark Atkins was hired as a lead cook at Spinnakers On The Fly at the Victoria International Airport three years ago, he took the offer because it was a good-paying, union job for a role he has more than 20 years of experience in.

Atkins initially signed a contract to work for $16.59 per hour. Now the father of a 9-month-old son with his wife, he makes $18.09 an hour.

“In those three years, cost of living has sky rocketed,” he says, “and the power of the dollar I’m earning has gone down significantly.”

Atkins was part of a group of food service workers who demonstrated at the airport Wednesday, for the second time in four months, to bring awareness to the stalemate they face with their employer Compass Group Canada, after a year-and-a-half of attempts to negotiate for better wages, more staff and a balanced workload.

RELATED: Victoria airport workers rally on Tuesday

Food service at the airport is contracted to Compass Group Canada, so the union, Unite Here Local 40, is currently negotiating with Compass.

But because Compass was chosen by the Victoria Airport Authority (VAA), the union wants the VAA to speak with Compass as well, because it does not guarantee jobs security should the VAA choose not to renew it.

“A lot of folks here work for minimum wage, which is awful. Minimum wage is not enough to live in this place,” he says of the Capital Region, adding many of his colleagues commute to Sidney from across Greater Victoria.

“The whole point of having a good wage is to compensate for those things,” he says.

RELATED: B.C. union celebrates end of senior care ‘contract flipping’

Rod Hunchak, director of business development and community relations with the VAA, said the contract they have with Compass is “for the delivery of goods and services at the airport.”

Terms and conditions including service levels are included in the contract between the two companies, and is where VAA maintains their focus. Because the VAA does not supervise Compass employees, he said it would be “inappropriate” to engage directly with them.

“It was explained to them that really they need to be having their discussions with Compass and not the Airport Authority,” he explained. “Their efforts should really be spent with the collective bargaining process.”

Atkins says he and the union have reached out multiple times since June 2017, writing letters to multiple branches of the VAA and have heard nothing in response.

“We are hard working people,” he says. “We’re proud of what we do here, we want to stay at the airport, but we need to have decent job security.”

Calls to Compass Group Canada were not returned before deadline. On the Mississauga-based company’s website, it says revenues for 2017 were $17 billion (US).

– With Peninsula News Review files

@kristyn_anthony
kristyn.anthony@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Passenger passes out on a bus in Sooke
Next story
Island Corridor Foundation optimistic about restoring rail service

Just Posted

Island Corridor Foundation optimistic about restoring rail service

If green-lighted, first priority would be Langford to Victoria route

Active investigation into reported sexual assault at CFB Esquimalt

An Oct. 5 allegation is being investigated by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

Federal environment minister faces protesters in Saanich

Catherine McKenna defended her government’s environmental record

Food service workers at Victoria airport protest for second time in four months

Negotiations continue to drag on with employer Compass Group Canada, VAA refuses to engage

Taxis in bus lanes not being considered, Victoria Transit chair says

Susan Brice responds to a cab driver’s request for access to Douglas Street priority lanes

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

POLL: Have BC Ferry waits ever forced you to cancel your travel plans?

Many BC Ferry passengers heading out from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on… Continue reading

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

Currently, migrants who do not hold Canadian citizenship can only challenge detention through an immigration tribunal or a judicial review.

Canada Post issues new offer to employees as eBay calls on Ottawa to end strikes

Ebay is calling on the federal government to legislate an end to the Canada Post contract dispute, warning that quick action is needed to ensure retailers don’t lose out on critical Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

No G20 member has climate plan strong enough to meet Paris targets: report

Canada’s push to be a world leader in the fight against climate change may be hampered by its distinction for producing the most greenhouse gas emissions per person among the world’s 20 largest economies.

Federal and provincial government spend more dough on ecological ‘Timbits’

Ottawa and Victoria spend $14.65 million completing conservation area in southeastern B.C.

Most Read