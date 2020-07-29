Food truck food will soon be coming to Sooke parks. (Pixabay)

Food truck pilot project begins in Sooke parks

Several operators have been pushing the district to cut the red tape surrounding food trucks

A pilot project allowing food trucks in five Sooke parks begins this summer.

Sooke district council will allow food trucks to offer their fare at Whiffin Spit, Ed Macgregor, John Phillips Memorial, Broomhill Playground, and Sooke Potholes.

A lottery system will determine which business is permitted to work in each park.

The trucks will rotate weekly, permitting each food service to work in each park, and determine the hours and days of the week they choose to work. The food truck must close by sunset, the district said.

RELATED: Food truck pilot program in Saanich parks gets the green light from council

“A food truck parked in the vicinity may keep people in the park, rather than them going home to cook,” said Medea Mills, the district’s business license inspector.

“Once residents are aware that food options will be in select parks, they may deliberately attend the park so they can picnic with food purchased at the park.”

Food trucks are not allowed, under the community parks regulation bylaw, to operate in municipal parks without the council’s approval for commercial activities.

Several operators have been pushing the district to cut the red tape surrounding food trucks, which are restricted to selling food in private parking lots and at events.

The majority of the council praised the pilot project decision, but councillors Al Beddows and Jeff Bateman questioned the effects on established restaurant businesses.

Beddows said he liked the idea that the program was starting as a pilot project.

“If there’s a lot of push back from restaurants that pay a lot of taxes, then we can revisit it. It’s worth a try,” he said.

Food truck operators who decide to work in parks will be required to pay a $300 damage deposit, have a garbage can large enough to collect refuse and clean up the area at the end of the day.

“Food trucks are all the rage, and I’m excited about the possibility,” Bateman said.

Have you eaten from a food truck, and how was it? Share your thoughts in the comments.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

FoodSooke council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Greens nix NDP’s change to private power production
Next story
Guns and military-grade munitions found in home after assault suspect arrested in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Mill Hill brush fire officially out

Fire burned 1.9 hectares between Langford and View Royal over the last week

Late-night brawl downtown Victoria lands four youths in custody

Police ay one youth kicked and spat on an officer in ‘chaotic scene’

Having a U.S. license plate is not a crime, police say

Residents called Oak Bay Police about U.S. visitors

Burritos, miso soup and key lime pie among top 10 ordered foods in B.C.

DoorDash trend report shows popular eating habits of B.C. residents

No campfires: Sooke raises fire danger rating to ‘Extreme’

Propane fire rings still allowed

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Good Samaritan recalls diving in to try to rescue young man who drowned at B.C. lake

Experienced spearfisher who dove into the water found and recovered the body of Manpreet Singh

Guns and military-grade munitions found in home after assault suspect arrested in Nanaimo

37-year-old man arrested after alleged assault with a weapon Tuesday

Osoyoos hottest spot in Canada, summer sun sparks heat warnings across B.C. Interior

Environment Canada predicting some cities likely to reach 40 C this afternoon

B.C. Greens nix NDP’s change to private power production

Two MLAs also stalled detaining overdosed teens

SPCA investigating after ‘emaciated’ moose euthanized at B.C. zoo

‘Family fun is no excuse for animal abuse,’ zoo protestors repeated during a Sunday rally at zoo

Federal government announces $3 million to support B.C. tech companies

The money is part of the $304-million Regional Relief and Recovery Fund for Western businesses

Lack of bees, pollination limiting crop yields across U.S., B.C., study finds

Blueberry crops in B.C. were among those most affected by limited pollination

Most Read