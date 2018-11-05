Former B.C. Hydro CEO earns half a million without working a single day

Former B.C. Hydro CEO Jessica McDonald, here standing with former B.C. premier Christy Clark (left), earned more than $500,000 in the 2017-2018 under a compensation package following her firing by the current New Democratic government. (Government of B.C.)

Former B.C. Hydro president and chief executive officer Jessica McDonald received a total of $541,615 in compensation during the 2017-2018 fiscal year without having worked a single day for the Crown corporation.

She earned this money under a compensation package after the in-coming New Democratic government of John Horgan fired her. The previous B.C. Liberal government named her president and CEO of B.C. Hydro in 2014, and McDonald was a strong supporter of the controversial Site C dam project now going ahead following a review.

The current New Democratic government placed her on what financial disclosure documents call “salary continuance” effective July 21, 2017 — the day the government announced her departure.

So long and thank you @bchydro. It's been an honour working amongst you for the last 3yrs. Keep flying. #talented pic.twitter.com/TFSL7k8JuY — jessica mcdonald (@jmcdonaldyvr) July 21, 2017

According to financial disclosure statements, McDonald remained on “salary continuance” until Sept. 21 of this year. During this period, she earned $272,659, a figure that includes benefits, pension and other compensation.

McDonald — who used to be the deputy minister to former premier Gordon Campbell — is now working for Canada Post, which appointed her as interim president and chief executive officer in March.

She started in her new role on April 2, 2018, and now finds herself in the middle of managing a postal carrier strike.

