Former BC conservation officer feels vindicated after appeals court nullifies dismissal

Bryce Casavant was fired after refusing orders to euthanize two bear cubs in 2015.

The BC Court of Appeal has ruled the legal process was flawed and Bryce Casavant’s dismissal should be nullified.

It was back in 2015 when the former B.C. conservation officer defied orders and refused to kill two cubs after euthanizing their mother, who had been seen eating garbage in a mobile home park in Port Hardy on Nothern Vancouver Island.

RELATED: Bryce Casavant awaits fate

Casavant was fired for defying orders, yet the two cubs, later named Jordan and Athena, were eventually released from a facility for rehabilitation back into the wild.

“Mr. Casavant euthanized the sow but not the cubs because he understood, from speaking with the complainant, that only the sow had been eating garbage,” stated the three-judge panel in its decision.

“Killing the cubs in these circumstances would be inconsistent with Ministry policy.”

As such, the court felt Casavant’s dismissal should be nullified. The court, however, did not order for him to be reinstated.

Casavant tweeted a thank you to everyone who had sent congratulations about the decision, stating he believes it to be a landmark win for BC Constables.

To everyone who has sent notes of congratulations – thank you! I do consider the BCCA decision a landmark win for BC constables. I can confirm that I have retained Vancouver lawyer @ardenbeddoes to address future matters. I will provide further comments at a later date. pic.twitter.com/nx7gGIDYG3 — Bryce Casavant, DSocSci (@Bryce_Casavant) June 8, 2020

After being let go from the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, Casavant worked for the Ministry of Forests and tried his hand at politics, running as the NDP’s candidate in Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding against the Green Party’s Andrew Weaver in the 2017 provincial election.

Casavant also graduated from Royal Roads University with a Ph.D in social sciences.

RELATED: Casavant takes aim at grizzly bear hunt

He has stated to the media he feels the people who fired him should be held accountable, and he will talking with his legal team about what the next step is.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ConservationCourt