Hugh Williams, former teacher and soccer coach at Glenlyon Norfolk School, entered into a consent resolution agreement June 29 that will prevent him from teaching in B.C. again. (Twitter photo)

Former GNS teacher investigated for intimate texts won’t teach again in B.C.

Hugh Williams, one-time coach and administrator, left Glenlyon Norfolk School in 2015

A popular teacher and soccer coach, who resigned from Glenlyon Norfolk School in 2015 amid allegations of misconduct, has recently signed an agreement to never teach again in B.C.

On June 29, 43-year-old Hugh Williams entered into a consent resolution agreement with the BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation, in which he admitted to professional misconduct and agreed to never apply for a teaching certificate in this province again.

Williams resigned from GNS in April 2015 after complaints were received and investigations were initiated.

He held various positions during his nearly 20 years at the school, including English teacher, soccer coach for the Gryphons boys’ and girls’ teams and director of marketing and communications.

The recently released consent resolution summary says that on Oct. 23, 2014, the Commissioner initiated an investigation into Williams’ conduct. The summary includes events involving two female high school students, both of whom were taught by Williams (referred to as Student A and Student B to protect their identities).

The investigation found that Williams exchanged numerous text messages, as well as a number of emails, with Student A over a period of 23 months when she was a student at the high school. Many of the texts were found to be intimate and personal in nature.

Williams also exchanged numerous intimate and personal text messages with Student B over a period of 28 months while she was attended GNS.

Since resigning from GNS in 2015, Williams’ LinkedIn page shows him working at the University of Saskatchewan (Lutheran Theological Seminary) from January 2017 to June 2018, and the University of Roehampton in the UK since June.

 

Ministry of Education’s online teacher registry shows that Hugh Williams is not authorized to practise due to discipline. (Ministry of Education website)

