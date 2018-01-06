Jennifer Goodman has been suspended from the College of Registered Nurses of B.C. for unauthorized access to medical records. (News files)

Former Victoria nurse suspended for privacy breach

Jennifer Goodman was terminated by Island Health for accessing records of patients not in her care

A former Victoria nurse has been suspended for 30 days by the College of Registered Nurses of B.C. for violating privacy laws after she accessed medical records of 74 patients not in her care.

An inquiry by the college found Jennifer Goodman had violated CRNBC standards and privacy laws. She was terminated by the Vancouver Island Health Authority for violating their policies.

RELATED: Island Health privacy breach affects 198 people

According to a statement from the college, Goodman expressed remorse for her actions. In many of these cases she accessed information to find medical test results for herself and family members, to find out the age and birthdates of co-workers, and to find the locations of people in hospitals to visit them, all between 2013 and 2014.

Goodman cooperated with the investigation and voluntarily completed remedial education and disclosed this investigation to her employer.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com

