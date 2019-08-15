The intersection at Fort Street and Blanshard will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Fort Street closure planned for Sunday

A whole block of the downtown Victoria street will be shut down from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Victoria residents and visitors are encouraged to plan ahead for their downtown driving. Traffic will be diverted on Fort Street all day Sunday, so alternative routes will need to be explored.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the block running from Blanshard to Quadra streets will be shut down while a crane is removed.

ALSO READ:Senior living, mixed-use development to take over part of Fort Street

The crane has been in place since November for the construction of a building.

