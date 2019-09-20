Four charges approved in Saanich hit and run that left woman in coma

‘This was a significant crash that caused serious injuries,’ say police

Charges against driver behind Saanich hit and run approved by the court. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Criminal Code charges have been approved against the driver behind a serious hit and run at the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Shelbourne Street.

On July 15, the driver of a blue Dodge Caravan struck a young woman on a Yamaha scooter and went on to hit another car before continuing down McKenzie Avenue where he struck a telephone pole near Larchwood Drive. The driver then abandoned his car and fled on foot. Police intercepted him and placed him under arrest.

On Sept. 20, four charges were sworn against Drake Reynes including impaired driving causing bodily harm, operating a vehicle with over 0.08 alcohol in body causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and operating a vehicle that was involved in an accident despite knowing that accident may have resulted in bodily harm and failing to stop to offer assistance to anyone who may have been injured.

The Saanich Police Detective Division led the investigation with the help of the Patrol Section and collision analysts from the Traffic Safety Unit, explained Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich. He emphasized that the crash was significant as several drivers were injured.

The young woman on the scooter, Aisha Strange, sustained several broken bones and a traumatic brain injury and was taken to hospital. Strange has been in a coma since the crash.

Her family updated her Go Fund Me page on Sept. 8 to let the community know she remains in the coma and is surrounded by family. Folks have donated over $85,000 for her recovery costs.

A court appearance for Reynes will be set at a later date.

