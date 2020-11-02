Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crashes in Colwood, Langford

A second crash stalls traffic on Sooke Road followed by a three-vehicle crash on Goldstream Avenue

Emergency crews respond to a three-vehicle crash on Goldstream Avenue Monday afternoon. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Traffic is moving again on Sooke Road after a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection with Kelly Road.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision shortly after 1 p.m. on Nov. 2. Three vehicles were towed from the scene in Colwood.

No injuries were reported on scene.

This is the second crash on Sooke Road after an early-morning crash involving a hydro pole near Colwood Crescent closed the roadway for the morning commute.

Emergency crews also responded to a three-vehicle crash on Goldstream Avenue near Kingswood Road shortly after 2 p.m.

More to come.

