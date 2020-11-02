Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crashes in Colwood, Langford

Traffic is moving again on Sooke Road after a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection with Kelly Road.
Four vehicles were involved in the collision shortly after 1 p.m. on Nov. 2. Three vehicles were towed from the scene in Colwood.
No injuries were reported on scene.
This is the second crash on Sooke Road after an early-morning crash involving a hydro pole near Colwood Crescent closed the roadway for the morning commute.
Emergency crews also responded to a three-vehicle crash on Goldstream Avenue near Kingswood Road shortly after 2 p.m.
More to come.
