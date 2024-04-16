Free addictions treatment recovery ranch opens in Lumby

Red Road is a 23-bed treatment facility with equine therapy

The Red Road Recovery Ranch is open in Lumby for those battling addiction. (Realtor photo)

The Red Road Recovery Ranch is open in Lumby for those battling addiction. (Realtor photo)

Free treatment and recovery is now available in Lumby for those battling addiction.

Red Road Recovery Ranch is a 23-bed registered treatment facility on Creighton Valley Road.

“In the darkest part of my addiction, I became beyond desperate, overwhelmed and discouraged in my efforts and attempts to find placement in treatment, I began to feel even more hopeless than I already was, as unfortunately paying for treatment out of pocket was not an option for me,” said a client at Red Road. “My experience thus far at Red Road has been incredibly impactful in the most positive ways.”

Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, was on hand for the official opening of the facility Tuesday, April 16.

“It’s devastating to see so many lives being lost to the toxic-drug crisis,” said Whiteside. “When someone makes the brave decision to reach out for help, they deserve to be met with compassionate care where and when they need it. By adding more treatment beds in the Interior, we’re making sure money and distance are no longer a barrier for people on their recovery journey.”

Lindsay-Ann Coville is also a client of the recovery centre, which includes a main lodge, dining area, spaces residents live in, stables and equine therapy.

“Recovery is not just about staying clean from all mind-altering substances,” said Coville. “I will face mental, emotional, physical and spiritual struggles throughout the remainder of my life. Using drugs and alcohol to cope is not the solution to my problems today. With the tools I’ve been gifted by CMHA’s funding, I can stay clean through life’s challenges I may face in the future.”

Administered by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), the beds are in addition to 15 new registered supportive recovery space at Turning Points Collaborative Society.

“With an emphasis on integrating lived experiences into care, we strive to ensure that individuals experience person-centred support throughout their journey in treatment and onward into recovery,” said Jonny Morris, CEO, CMHA-BC. “Together, through partnership and collaboration, we aim to expand the reach and breadth of these vital resources, supporting more participants to experience better health and thrive.”

To access these new beds, people can refer themselves or be referred by their health-care professional or other organizations. Services include a live-in environment, counselling, medication management and a strong emphasis on community and connection throughout a client’s recovery.

In January 2024, the province announced a record expansion of treatment and recovery beds throughout B.C., including 61 that are open in the following communities throughout the Interior.

•Kelowna: Karis Support Society, 12 beds (registered supportive recovery) and Options Family Wellness and Addiction Centre, five beds (registered treatment)

•Penticton:Penticton Recovery Resource Society, six beds (registered supportive recovery)

•Lumby/Sorrento: Red Road Recovery, 23 beds (registered treatment)

•Vernon: Turning Points Collaborative Society, 15 beds (registered supportive recovery)

An additional five beds are expected to open this year in Merrit and will be operated by ASK Wellness Society

These will bring the total number of beds in the Interior Health region to 391.

