Friday crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle snarls traffic on McCallum Road in Langford

No word on the condition of the drivers

A crash occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle in the 800-block of McCallum Road just after 4 p.m. Friday.

West Shore RCMP Sgt. Martin Beardsmore said officials are still at the scene to determine the cause of the crash and are directing traffic.

The incident occurred at an access point to Costco and snarled traffic on McCallum Road.

The West Shore RCMP is recommending drivers take alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

There is no word at this time on the condition of either driver.

This is at least the second crash involving a motorcycle on the West Shore within the past 24 hours. Thursday night a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a Ford Focus at the Esquimalt Lagoon.

Another motorcyclist was sent to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday after an early morning crash on Gorge Road.

