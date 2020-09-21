Friday night tickets affect Saturday behaviour at the University of Victoria

Two separate nights at the University of Victoria provided Saanich police officers two very different scenes.

Friday, students found not social distancing faced tickets. On Sept. 18, Saanich police were called to ensure compliance surrounding liquor laws as well as COVID-19 provincial orders. Around 10 p.m. they came across a group of approximately 100 young adults gathering near the fountain outside the main library, according to a Saanich news release. Officers observed a lack of any physical distancing as well as many young people openly consuming liquor in public.

Officers issued 11 tickets to individuals found not to be maintaining the required distance from each other and 14 related to the consumption of liquor, including minors in possession. All the offences carry fines of $230 under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act and Liquor Control and Licensing Act.

On Saturday officers came across small groups of six to eight people gathered and adhering to distancing protocols. Officers report the majority of people were polite, respectful and even thanked police for being there.

“It appears that enforcement measures had the desired effect, setting the tone for Saturday’s overall compliance at the campus. We hope others share this message with their peers because at the end of the day it’s doing everything we can to keep everyone safe in our community and beyond,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

