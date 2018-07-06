Friends of Shannon Falls victims pay tribute in heartfelt video

Megan Scraper, Alexey Lyakh and Ryker Gamble died after incident in provincial park

Members of an online video blogging group say their three fellow members who died at Shannon Falls Provincial Park this week will be remembered as outdoor explorers who lived life to the fullest.

“There are truly no words that can be said to ease the pain and devastation we are all going through right now,” one member read out in an emotional tribute posted to the group High on Life’s YouTube page.

”They were three of the warmest, kindest most driven and outgoing people that you could ever meet and the world has lost a great deal of light with their passing.”

Megan Scraper, Alexey Lyakh and Ryker Gamble were identified as the three victims of a tragic incident at the falls Tuesday.

It’s believed Scraper was in a pool when she was swept into another one 30 metres below, and the two men were swept away trying to rescue her.

The seven remaining members called for words of inspirations from fans who followed the trio, reading out a message previously written by Lyakh and Gamble:

“You can decide to be in a place of attraction and abundance. What do you want to do in your life? What makes you tick? What makes you feel awe? Don’t be misled into thinking you are supposed to do anything. You’re supposed to do only what you choose to do.”

The group also asked for the public to respect their families’ privacy as they grieve. In the meantime, an online fundraiser has been set up to pay for the celebrations of life.

Previous story
Motorcyclist left hurt woman on side of B.C. highway after crash: RCMP
Next story
Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival

Just Posted

Arrest made at Victoria’s tent city after fire officials blocked from entering

Chrissy Brett is alleged to have pointed an air-horn at the ear of a fireman and blasted a loud signal

Canadian Coast Guard opens new search and rescue station in Victoria

The station is one of four that will help monitor the Strait of Juan de Fuca

MISSING: Oak Bay woman last seen in Saanich

Woman last seen at Petro Can on West Saannich Road on July 5 around 10 a.m.

Saanich Police investigate possible abduction attempt

Teenage girl approached by man while at Royal Oak bus exchange

Sidney man wins $500K in Lotto 6/49

And this isn’t the first time that Robert Scott has defied the odds

Ben Kilmer’s wife makes impassioned plea for missing husband

Police say the investigation continues for missing Vancouver Island man

Greene pushes teamwork as new BC Hockey head

Falkland man twice brought Junior B franchises to the North Okanagan

B.C. First Nations get into growing, selling marijuana before legalization

Feds, province, RCMP say dispensaries on Chilliwack reserve lands are illegal

B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

Vernon incident under investation

VIDEO: Dog returned to owner after firefighters forced to break car window

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot behind Cultus Lake Waterpark Thursday

Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival

Woman confirms she was reporter in Creston Valley Advance editorial that alleges Trudeau groped her

Motorcyclist left hurt woman on side of B.C. highway after crash: RCMP

Woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection in Prince George

Judicial council offers up courses for judges on handling sex assault cases

Website includes 10 offerings focused on sexual assault law, as well as one on sexual assault trials

Friends of Shannon Falls victims pay tribute in heartfelt video

Megan Scraper, Alexey Lyakh and Ryker Gamble died after incident in provincial park

Most Read