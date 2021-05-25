The Waterfall camp at Fairy Creek, shown here May 22. (Contributed/Rainforest Flying Squad)

Fundraiser for arrested Vancouver Island logging protesters tops $18K

The protest camps have been broken up by RCMP over the last week, 53 arrested

A fundraiser for people who have been arrested for protesting old-growth logging over the last week has topped $18,000 since it was started on Sunday.

The organizer, Alex Hughes, said she has not been at the Fairy Creek area blockades located on forest services roads between Cowichan and Port Renfrew, but has followed closely on social media. When protesters called for financial support for people who were arrested, she started a GoFundMe campaign.

Hughes says the money will be sent to the Indigenous land defenders to be used for legal aid and “costs associated with healing from RCMP violence.”

Within two days more than 350 people had donation $18,000.

RCMP say they have arrested 53 people since they began enforcing the court-ordered injunction mandating that protesters allow Teal Cedar Products to access the Tree Farm Licence in the area for planned cuts.

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

