PHOTOS: Victoria’s community snowball fight: #victoriasnowball 2020

The snow only comes around a few times a year here in Greater Victoria and when it does, residents sure know how to take advantage.
The snowball fight has officially started! #victoriasnowball pic.twitter.com/hfk1l1HPoz
— kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) January 15, 2020
Hundreds of people took over the Legislature lawn for the second annual snowball fight on Tuesday evening.
In 2019, hundreds of people showed up ready for the battle and the organizers hoped more people would show up this year.
Kelly Somogyi, organizer of the event, has created the hashtag #victoriasnowball for those who attend to share their photos.
“Growing up in Saskatchewan, snowball fights are a childhood past time that we would always do at recess or family events; so I thought why not get people out enjoying the snow instead of dwelling on it,” she told Black Press Media in an interview last year.
