PHOTOS: Victoria’s community snowball fight: #victoriasnowball 2020

Hundreds turned out for a giant snowball fight on the lawn of the B.C. Legislature in 2019. (Keri Coles/News staff) Siblings, Trillium, Will and Finn McNabb prepare before the snowball fight that took over the Legislature lawn on Tuesday evening. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) Diego Franco, Laura Magallanes, Jennifer Mauel and Graham Wilson minutes before the second annual snowball fight at the B.C. Legislature began. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) Hundreds took over the Legislature lawn on Tuesday evening for the second annual snowball fight. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) Kids stockpile snowballs ahead of Tuesday evening’s snowball fight at the Legislature. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

The snow only comes around a few times a year here in Greater Victoria and when it does, residents sure know how to take advantage.

Hundreds of people took over the Legislature lawn for the second annual snowball fight on Tuesday evening.

In 2019, hundreds of people showed up ready for the battle and the organizers hoped more people would show up this year.

Kelly Somogyi, organizer of the event, has created the hashtag #victoriasnowball for those who attend to share their photos.

“Growing up in Saskatchewan, snowball fights are a childhood past time that we would always do at recess or family events; so I thought why not get people out enjoying the snow instead of dwelling on it,” she told Black Press Media in an interview last year.



