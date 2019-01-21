Rudy Giuliani attends the Supreme Court nomination announcement ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 9, 2018

Giuliani clarifies comments about Trump Tower Moscow project

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani clarifies comments he made

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani is clarifying comments he made about discussions between Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen and then-candidate Trump about a real estate project in Moscow.

READ MORE: Mueller disputes accuracy of BuzzFeed report on Trump, Cohen

Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in 2017 by saying he had abandoned the project in January 2016 even though prosecutors say he actually pursued it into June.

Giuliani suggested in a TV interview Sunday that Trump remembers conversations with Cohen about the project “up to as far as October, November.” That would’ve extended the timeline for negotiations significantly.

READ MORE: Pelosi accuses Trump of causing security risk

Giuliani said Monday in a three-sentence statement that his comments didn’t represent the actual timing or circumstances of any discussions. He said his comments were “hypothetical” and “not based on conversations” he had with the president.

The Associated Press

