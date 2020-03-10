GNS senior and primary schools are closed early for March break due to as a member of the school is awaiting results of a COVID-19 test. (Oak Bay News file photo)

Glenlyon Norfolk School closes campuses in Victoria, Oak Bay due to potential COVID-19 case

As of Tuesday, both campuses are closed early for spring break

The Glenlyon Norfolk School in Victoria has taken a precautionary measure to close both campuses and all events due to the exposure of someone to Covid-19.

Black Press Media obtained an email sent to parents and members of the GNS community late Monday night explaining the decision, signed by head of school Glenn Zederayko.

The decision is based on one member of the school that traveled recently and then spent time in class this week but is ill, and with symptoms that have not been ruled out as COVID-19.

tweet

“This evening, we learned that a member of the GNS community who has been in the school for a significant period of time this past week is ill and, based on their travel history, has been advised by their physician to self-quarantine at home, to await the results of a COVID-19 test. While their doctor advises that the risk is limited, we have made the difficult decision to close the school early for spring break beginning Tuesday, March 10 out of an abundance of caution.”

READ MORE: Freeland asks provinces, territories for COVID-19 readiness plans amid 78 virus cases

For now, the school is treating it as an early closure for spring break.

The email further explains a need to maintain “a sense of calm for our students, staff and the larger community.”

“We will be deep cleaning both campuses over March break with an intensive treatment and plan to resume classes as scheduled following spring break on Tuesday, March 31.”

The closure applies to all sporting events, special events, field trips, and clubs for the remainder of the week at both campuses.

Cruise lines bring in ‘stringent’ measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission amid outbreaks

