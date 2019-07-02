The Global Energy Monitor says an international boom in liquefied natural gas exports is undermining global efforts to stop climate change and Canada is one of the industry’s biggest players. A worker fills his truck at the Shell Sunset water hub for the Groundbirch Saturn natural gas plant outside of Fort St. John, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just over one-third of that development, 35 per cent, is in Canada

The Global Energy Monitor says an international boom in liquefied natural gas exports is undermining global efforts to stop climate change and Canada is one of the industry’s biggest players.

The report, released on Canada Day, says there are projects in development globally that by 2030 would increase natural gas supply to 806 million tonnes above what they are now.

Just over one-third of that development, 35 per cent, is in Canada. Only the United States, at 39 per cent, has more new natural gas exports in the works, the report says.

The Global Energy Monitor is an international non-governmental organization that catalogues fossil-fuel infrastructure.

The report says the increase in natural gas is driven largely by the North American fracking boom, which changed the industry about 11 years ago.

But it also says the investments are “on a collision course” with the goals of the Paris climate change accord.

ALSO READ: LNG Canada gets its tax break from the province

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria Cool Aid Society see busiest year yet
Next story
Wildfire in Saanich extinguished Monday night

Just Posted

Wildfire in Saanich extinguished Monday night

Crews were looking for hot spots as of 10 p.m., says CFB Esquimalt

Old Craigflower pump station coming down in View Royal

Some traffic delays expected as work continues through the summer

About 10 per cent of Canadians report ‘problematic use’ of opioids

Figures appear in the 2018 Canadian Community Healthy Survey

Sooke district councillor Brenda Parkinson dies

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait and Premier John Horgan pay tribute

Victoria Cool Aid Society see busiest year yet

12,000 people were served by Cool Aid throughout the Capital Region between 2018-2019

VIDEO: NASA launches Orion crew capsule to test abort system

Agency aims to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024 using Space Launch System rocket

B.C. First Nation plans peaceful protest of Taseko drilling permit

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just over one-third of that development, 35 per cent, is in Canada

Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

Report says there was a 40 per cent increase in usage of the drug between 2013 and 2017

Canucks sign free agents Myers, Benn to bolster defence

Both blue-liners played junior hockey in B.C.

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

Protesters crash controversial pastor’s sermon in Castlegar

First ‘Mighty Men’s Conference’ in Canada doesn’t go unchallenged

Vancouver Island farmer, politician dies in mountaineering accident

Clarke Gourlay ‘will be remembered dearly by the innumerable people he reached’

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Most Read